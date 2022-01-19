A filling vegan moussaka to warm you up

Today we present out final Veganuary recipe from BOSH!, with a filling moussaka.

This recipe is courtesy of four-time Sunday Times bestselling authors and co-creators of BOSH!, Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, who have sold more than one million copies of their plant-based cookbooks.

Since they launched the BOSH! platform over five years ago, they have excited more than half a billion people with their innovative, simple plant-based food creations, and they’ve garnered two billion views across their social platforms, as well as becoming the faces of ITV series Living on the Veg.

Their debut book, BOSH! was published back in 2018 and fast-became Sunday Times number one bestselling plant-based cookbook and the highest selling vegan cookbook of all time.

As well as their ever-growing popularity, their products are now stocked in all major UK supermarkets.

Their new book, BOSH! On A Budget is the ultimate money-saving, plant-based cookbook packed with over 80 incredible recipes that have already been enjoyed by so many during Veganuary.

Today, we present a recipe for the Ultimate Moussaka.

Ian and Henry said: ‘A wonderful tomato, mushroom and lentil ragu layered up with slices of aubergine and potato, topped with a creamy bechamel and baked until golden and bubbling, this really is the ultimate moussaka! Serve it with a fresh green salad and the smile on your face will be difficult to shift.’