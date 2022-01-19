Eden Nil launches two alcohol-free expressions

Award-winning St Andrews distillers Eden Mill have crafted two alcohol-free expressions available in convenient, ready-to-drink cans as part of their Eden Nil range.

Available in Eden Love and Rose Lemonade and Eden Original with Indian Tonic, each can is bursting with flavour and perfect for a night in with friends.

Whether you’re avoiding alcohol or just fancy an alternative to the typical soft drinks, the Eden Nil range is also 100% vegan, meaning if you’re giving Veganuary a go this year, you don’t have to miss out either.

The St Andrews craft gin and whisky distillers have created the non-alcoholic distillate using only water, juniper, coriander, lemon balm and cardamom before pairing it with a flavoursome tonic or lemonade, served in an eye-catching ready-to-drink can.

Each Eden Mill package design contains a unique story that the leading distillers encourage customers to uncover for themselves.

Co-founder Paul Miller said: ‘We’re delighted to be offering delicious, no alcohol alternatives to allow everyone to enjoy the craft of Eden Mill. Our Eden Nil cans are packed with the great authentic flavours of Eden Mill that gin enthusiasts have come to know and love.’

The Eden Nil cans can be purchased at edenmill.com for £1.50 per can or £18 for a pack of 12, available for delivery straight to your door for extra convenience.