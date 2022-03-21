A filling chestnut and shallot tarte tatin
Chestnut and shallot tarte tatin (Serves 6)
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 6 banana shallots, skin removed and halved lengthways
- 1 x 180g pouch Merchant Gourmet Whole Chestnuts
- 3 tbsp brown sugar
- 4 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 3 thyme sprigs, plus extra to serve
- 2 rosemary sprigs
- 320g roll of pre-made puff pastry
- Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan).
- Cut the roll of pastry into a circle 2.5 cm larger than your pan. Lightly dust with flour, place on a sheet of non-stick baking paper on a tray or board and chill for 20 minutes, or until needed.
- Heat the olive oil in a 10 inch ovenproof, non-stick pan. Add the shallots, cut side facing up, and cook for 5 minutes over a medium heat until starting to char on one side.
- Add the chestnuts, then sprinkle over the brown sugar and flip the shallots over, arranging everything neatly in the pan to ensure there are no gaps.
- Lower the heat, then add the balsamic vinegar, thyme, rosemary and a splash of water. Simmer gently for 5 minutes until starting to thicken. Season with salt and pepper, then remove from the heat.
- Place the chilled pastry on top, tucking it into the edges of the pan, using a wooden spoon to help you if it’s too hot. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown. Set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly.
- Wearing an oven glove, place a large plate or board over the top of the pan and once secure, quickly flip to turn out the tart. Sprinkle over some fresh thyme sprigs and serve.
Merchant Gourmet – the plant-based pulses and grains brand – has a delicious spread of plant-based tasty recipes to share with Scottish Field readers.
Over the next week, we’ll be bringing you a host of recipes, including vegan celebrity and cookbook author Gaz Oakley’s Braised Chestnut and Grain Wellington with a Charred Red Pepper Dressing and Caramelised Red Onion for a showstopping centrepiece.
The recipes also include a delicious Chestnut and Shallot Tarte Tatin, Chocolate Chestnut Cake and a 10-minute Winter Chestnut Salad.
We start today with a chestnut and shallot tarte tatin