A filling chestnut and shallot tarte tatin

By Kenny Smith - 21st March 2022

Chestnut and shallot tarte tatin (Serves 6)

Ingredients Instructions
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 6 banana shallots, skin removed and halved lengthways
  • 1 x 180g pouch Merchant Gourmet Whole Chestnuts
  • 3 tbsp brown sugar
  • 4 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 3 thyme sprigs, plus extra to serve
  • 2 rosemary sprigs
  • 320g roll of pre-made puff pastry
  • Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan).
  • Cut the roll of pastry into a circle 2.5 cm larger than your pan. Lightly dust with flour, place on a sheet of non-stick baking paper on a tray or board and chill for 20 minutes, or until needed.
  • Heat the olive oil in a 10 inch ovenproof, non-stick pan. Add the shallots, cut side facing up, and cook for 5 minutes over a medium heat until starting to char on one side.
  • Add the chestnuts, then sprinkle over the brown sugar and flip the shallots over, arranging everything neatly in the pan to ensure there are no gaps.
  • Lower the heat, then add the balsamic vinegar, thyme, rosemary and a splash of water. Simmer gently for 5 minutes until starting to thicken. Season with salt and pepper, then remove from the heat.
  • Place the chilled pastry on top, tucking it into the edges of the pan, using a wooden spoon to help you if it’s too hot. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown. Set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly.
  • Wearing an oven glove, place a large plate or board over the top of the pan and once secure, quickly flip to turn out the tart. Sprinkle over some fresh thyme sprigs and serve.

Recipe © Merchant Gourmet | https://www.merchant-gourmet.com/

Merchant Gourmet – the plant-based pulses and grains brand – has a delicious spread of plant-based tasty recipes to share with Scottish Field readers.

Over the next week, we’ll be bringing you a host of recipes, including vegan celebrity and cookbook author Gaz Oakley’s Braised Chestnut and Grain Wellington with a Charred Red Pepper Dressing and Caramelised Red Onion for a showstopping centrepiece.

The recipes also include a delicious Chestnut and Shallot Tarte Tatin, Chocolate Chestnut Cake and a 10-minute Winter Chestnut Salad.

We start today with a chestnut and shallot tarte tatin

 

