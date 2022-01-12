A filling and tasty cheese and onion tarte tatin
Cheese and onion tarte tatin (Serves 8 as a starter or 4 as a main)
- 7 mixed red and white onions (about 500-600g)
- 3 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 tbsp dairy-free butter
- 10 sage leaves
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 2-3 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 20g smoked
- Dairy-free cheddar
- 1 x 375g sheet readyrolled dairy-free puff pastry
- Salt and black pepper
- To serve: green salad
- Preheat the oven to 200°C
- Peel and halve the onions. Add the oil, dairy-free butter and the sage leaves to the hot pan.
- After a couple of minutes, pour off a little of the sage butter into a small bowl and set the crispy sage leaves aside on a sheet of kitchen paper. Add the onion halves to the pan, cut-sides down.
- Season generously with salt and pepper, sprinkle the sugar over the onions and drizzle over 1 tablespoon of the balsamic vinegar.
- Turn down the heat, cover the pan and cook for 15 minutes. Finely grate the cheddar.
- To build the tart, unroll the pastry and cut it in half widthways to make fitting the pastry into the pan easier.
- Take the lid off the pan and scatter half the cheese over the onions. Drape the two pieces of pastry over the top to cover the onions (they will overlap in the middle)
- Carefully tuck the pastry in around the onions, being careful not to burn your fingers on the side of the pan. Prick the pastry all over with a fork and brush the top with the reserved sage butter.
- Transfer the pan to the hot oven to bake for 25 minutes, until golden brown and puffed up.
- Remove the pan from the oven (the handle will be hot!). Lay the board or plate over the pan then carefully flip it over to tip out the tart.
- Drizzle over the remaining balsamic vinegar, reserved cheese and the fried sage leaves. Slice and serve with a simple green salad.
Recipe © Bosh! | https://www.bosh.tv/
Veganuary continues with a delicious cheese and onion tarte tatin recipe.
Over the next two weeks, we’re presenting recipes courtesy of four-time Sunday Times bestselling authors and co-creators of BOSH!, Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, who have sold more than one million copies of their plant-based cookbooks.
Since they launched the BOSH! platform over five years ago, they have excited more than half a billion people with their innovative, simple plant-based food creations, and they’ve garnered two billion views across their social platforms, as well as becoming the faces of ITV series Living on the Veg.
Their debut book, BOSH! Was published back in 2018 and fast-became Sunday Times number one bestselling plant-based cookbook and the highest selling vegan cookbook of all time.
As well as their ever-growing popularity, their products are now stocked in all major UK supermarkets.
Their new book, BOSH! On A Budget is the ultimate money-saving, plant-based cookbook packed with over 80 incredible recipes that have already been enjoyed by so many during Veganuary.
Today, we present a cheese and onion tarte tatin.
Henry and Ian said: ‘This is the kind of thing you’ll want to rustle up if you’re hosting a dinner party – your guests will be totally blown away by your culinary prowess. It looks the business, tastes delicious and is a great way to use up any onions you have knocking about in the cupboard. We like to use a quick and easy pastry sheet from the supermarket rather than making our own, but that’s your choice, of course. Quick word of advice: you might want to open a bottle for this one!’