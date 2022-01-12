A filling and tasty cheese and onion tarte tatin

Veganuary continues with a delicious cheese and onion tarte tatin recipe.

Over the next two weeks, we’re presenting recipes courtesy of four-time Sunday Times bestselling authors and co-creators of BOSH!, Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, who have sold more than one million copies of their plant-based cookbooks.

Since they launched the BOSH! platform over five years ago, they have excited more than half a billion people with their innovative, simple plant-based food creations, and they’ve garnered two billion views across their social platforms, as well as becoming the faces of ITV series Living on the Veg.

Their debut book, BOSH! Was published back in 2018 and fast-became Sunday Times number one bestselling plant-based cookbook and the highest selling vegan cookbook of all time.

As well as their ever-growing popularity, their products are now stocked in all major UK supermarkets.

Their new book, BOSH! On A Budget is the ultimate money-saving, plant-based cookbook packed with over 80 incredible recipes that have already been enjoyed by so many during Veganuary.

Today, we present a cheese and onion tarte tatin.

Henry and Ian said: ‘This is the kind of thing you’ll want to rustle up if you’re hosting a dinner party – your guests will be totally blown away by your culinary prowess. It looks the business, tastes delicious and is a great way to use up any onions you have knocking about in the cupboard. We like to use a quick and easy pastry sheet from the supermarket rather than making our own, but that’s your choice, of course. Quick word of advice: you might want to open a bottle for this one!’