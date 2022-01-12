Up against the clock to see some exhibitions

Scottish National Portrait Gallery is hosting a number of exhibitions – but time is running out to see some of them.

Thomas Joshua Cooper – The World’s Edge is on until Sunday 23 January, open daily, from 10am-5pm.

Over the course of the last three decades, Thomas Joshua Cooper (born 1946) has circumnavigated the globe making photographs of the most extreme points and locations surrounding the Atlantic Ocean.

The result is an episodic journey that covers five continents (Europe, Africa, North America, South America, and Antarctica). He has set foot on uncharted land masses, contributing to cartography and earning him naming rights of previously unknown islands and archipelagos.

The only artist to have ever made photographs of the two poles, Cooper refers to the body of work as The World’s Edge – The Atlas of Emptiness and Extremity.

This exhibition contains 35 photographs and is based on the 2019 presentation at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Cooper has lived in Glasgow since 1982 and is Professor and Senior Researcher in Fine Art at the Glasgow School of Art.

Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern One) is hosting Joan Eardley and Catterline, open daily, from 10am-5pm.

This two-room display marks 100 years since the birth of Eardley, who is widely regarded as one of the most influential painters of her generation. It offers an insight into her working practice and focuses on works produced in Catterline, the coastal village in Kincardineshire, where she worked from the early 1950s.

The works featured are all drawn from the National Galleries of Scotland’s collection and include some of her most iconic paintings, 11 works on paper, and a selection of photographs and archival materials.

The Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern Two) is hosting Ray Harryhausen – Titan of Cinema until Sunday, February 202. Open daily, from 10am-5pm, tickets are £14 (£12 concessions available), booking recommended.

Film special effects superstar Ray Harryhausen helped elevate stop motion animation to an art. His innovative and inspiring films, from the 1950s onwards, changed the face of modern movie making forever. This is the largest and widest-ranging exhibition of Ray Harryhausen’s work ever seen, with newly restored and previously unseen material from his incredible archive.

Titan of Cinema traces Harryhausen’s career as a special effects guru, whose only limits was his boundless imagination. Titan of Cinema shows his creative processes: from embryonic preparatory sketches, through to model making and bringing characters to life who went onto terrorise and delight audiences in equal measure on the cinema screen.

Click HERE to find out more about the exhibitions.