A delicious Turkish pide recipe to bake
Chunky mushroom Turkish pide (serves 4)
- 250g strong white bread flour
- 1x 7g sachet fast-action dried yeast
- ½ tsp caster sugar
- ½ tsp salt
- 150ml warm water
- 1 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for brushing
- For the filling: 2 red peppers
- 500g mushrooms
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- big pinch of salt
- 1 red onion
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1-2 tbsp harissa paste or tomato paste
- 1 tbsp smoked paprika
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- small bunch of fresh
- parsley
- 1 lemon
- salt and black pepper
- To make the dough, aAdd the flour, yeast, sugar and salt to the bowl or mixer and mix to combine. Add the water and the one tablespoon oil and mix together.
- Knead well for 10 minutes either in the mixer or by aggressively bashing the dough on to the floured surface, punching and turning it and folding repeatedly, until smooth and springy.
- Put in a bowl, cover loosely and leave to rise for one hour, or until at least doubled in size.
- To make the filling, trim and finely chop the peppers and mushrooms. Place the frying pan over a high heat and add the olive oil. Add the chopped peppers and mushrooms to the hot oil with the salt.
- Fry for 10 minutes, stirring regularly, until the water has evaporated and the vegetables are cooked down and starting to turn golden.
- Peel and finely chop half the red onion and add it to the pan. Cook for five minutes. Peel and grate the garlic directly into the pan. Add the harissa or tomato paste and stir well, then add the spices and stir again. Remove from the heat.
- Finely chop half the parsley and stir it through the mixture. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Halve the lemon and squeeze in the juice of half. Set aside to cool
- To bake the pides, heat the oven to 200°C. Tip the risen dough on to a clean surface, roll it into a log and cut it into four equal pieces. Roll each piece into an oval about 10cm wide and 20cm long. Transfer to the lined baking sheet. Spoon the filling over the middle of each oval, leaving a 2cm dough border around the edges. Fold the edges up and over the filling around the edges of the pides and pinch together at the ends to create boat shapes. Press a little to make sure the edges stick to the filling and don't flare out during baking.
- Brush with olive oil and bake for 15-20 minutes, until the dough is deep golden and the bottoms are crisp.
- To serve, finely slice the remaining red onion and put the slices into a small bowl. Squeeze over the juice of the lemon half and toss to coat. Pick the parsley leaves and mix them with the lemon and onion.
- Remove the baked pides from the oven and top them with the onion and parsley mixture. Slice each pide diagonally into three pieces and serve.
Recipe © Bosh! | https://www.bosh.tv/
Our Veganuary recipes packed with flavour continue today with a filling Turkish pide.
Last week, and from now until Wednesday, we’re presenting recipes courtesy of four-time Sunday Times bestselling authors and co-creators of BOSH!, Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, who have sold more than one million copies of their plant-based cookbooks.
Since they launched the BOSH! platform over five years ago, they have excited more than half a billion people with their innovative, simple plant-based food creations, and they’ve garnered two billion views across their social platforms, as well as becoming the faces of ITV series Living on the Veg.
Their debut book, BOSH! was published back in 2018 and fast-became Sunday Times number one bestselling plant-based cookbook and the highest selling vegan cookbook of all time.
As well as their ever-growing popularity, their products are now stocked in all major UK supermarkets.
Their new book, BOSH! On A Budget is the ultimate money-saving, plant-based cookbook packed with over 80 incredible recipes that have already been enjoyed by so many during Veganuary.
Today, we present a recipe for a chunky mushroom Turkish pide.
Ian and Henry said: ‘Pide look like boat-shaped Turkish versions of pizza, their sides gathered up and pinched together to hold a thick layer of delicious filling. In this version, tender mushrooms and red peppers are coated in a smoky harissa sauce that’s perfumed with paprika, cumin and garlic.
‘The dough recipe could happily be rolled into a round and repurposed as a pizza base, just top with tomato sauce , dairy-free cheese and any other toppings you fancy and bake until crisp.’