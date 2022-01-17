Haggis ice cream at iconic Scots restaurant

One of Scotland’s most iconic restaurants is taking a creative approach to its Burns Night menu this year by putting a new haggis-spiced dessert on the menu for sweet-toothed foodies from January 21-31.

Head chef Scott Davies at The Three Chimneys at Colbost, Isle of Skye, has used the spices which flavour a traditional haggis to create a limited-edition crème brulee served with Atholl Brose ice cream for guests to enjoy.

The dish will be available on the menu from Friday, when The Three Chimneys reopens from its winter break, until the end of the month – the perfect way to celebrate the National Bard’s birthday.

Scott, who has been head chef at the renowned Skye restaurant since 2015, said: ‘For me, the true spices of haggis are coriander seeds, mace, nutmeg and black pepper. These flavours naturally work well with cream, caramel, whisky, and apple. The spices really make this dessert sing, giving depth of flavour and a warming spice – perfect for this time of year.

‘Atholl Brose is a Scottish liqueur, which is made of oats (brose), honey, whisky and sometimes cream. It’s usually drunk at Hogmanay. It is not known for how long Scottish folk have been drinking Atholl Brose but the earliest recorded recipe dates back to 1475. We have used the flavours and ingredients and adapted into an ice cream.

‘It is definitely non-traditional, but we think it will be a delicious addition to the menu and offer guests something a little different this Burns Night.’

Serving the best of Skye, land and sea, The Three Chimneys is based within an original Skye croft house and is renowned for serving inspirational dishes that optimise the richness and variety of Scotland’s natural larder. Diners can opt to stay in one of six bedrooms in the adjacent House Over-By.

Founded by Scots-born international hotelier, Gordon Campbell Gray, The Three Chimneys is part of the Wee Hotel Company, which also includes The Pierhouse Hotel and Seafood Restaurant at Port Appin in Argyll.

As the cold winter nights draw in, The Wee Hotel Company is stoking up its real log fires, preparing its heart-warming winter menus and plumping up its pillows for travellers in search of a seasonally snug, wee winter getaway.

The Three Chimneys’ Wee Winter Break’ includes an overnight stay, full Scottish breakfast and advice from the team on some of the best winter walks for spotting wildlife on the Isle of Skye and places to explore off the beaten track.

Find out more at www.threechimneys.co.uk.