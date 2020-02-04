A delicious recipe from whisky and dining pairing
Poached Oyster with Oyster & Whisky Emulsion, Fermented Mushroom Juice, Cucumber (Serves 6)
- 6 XL Oysters
- 1 Cucumber
- 30g Oscietra Caviar
- For the emulsion: 7 Oysters
- 30ml Tullibardine The Murray 2007
- 500ml Rapeseed Oil
- 30ml Cider Vinegar
- 0.2g Xanthan Gum
- 30g Egg Yolk
- To season: Table Salt
- Fermented Mushroom Juice
- 500g Button Mushrooms
- 25g Sea Salt
- Note: Make the mushroom juice 5 weeks in advance. Slice the mushrooms and mix with the salt. Pack very tightly into a jar and just cover the surface with bottle water Place a weight in top and leave at room temperature for around 1 week until fermentation has slowed down. Check this with a PH meter to be safe Seal and leave in the fridge for another 4 weeks When ready, strain the mushrooms out and retain the liquid
- Make the emulsion. Open the oysters carefully and add the meat and all the juices to a tall container
- Add all the other ingredients together except the oil and the salt. Using a stick blender, blend until smooth. Now add the oil very slowly with the blender on to emulsify and create a mayonnaise
- To serve - Peel the cucumbers and then make ribbons with a peeler. Lightly salt to soften.
- Poach the oysters, in the shell at 70⁰C in water for 35 minutes
- Now remove from the shell and carefully place the oysters on the plate (add the juices to the mushroom juice)
- Coat the oysters with the emulsion so that they are covered
- Place some of the fresh cucumber next to this and then finish with the mushroom juice and a small spoon of caviar
An award-winning whisky is showcasing the diversity of craft whisky through food pairings with independent restaurant Fhior.
The Tulli at The Table partnership showcased the diversity of the single malt whisky and explored non-traditional flavour pairings between the spirit and Edinburgh based restaurant.
The partnership between Fhior and Tullibardine started with the development of a tasting menu inspired by the Tullibardine Core Range and its latest expression, The Murray 2007.
Chef Patron at Fhior, Scott Smith and Master Distiller Keith Geddes, worked to design an exclusive tasting menu of seven courses boasting the best flavours of Scotland inspired by the history and modern practices of the distillery.
By experimenting with whisky in different forms, the menu was designed to encourage experimentation of whisky in food and communicate its quality, diversity and potential. From a sharp whisky emulsion in the Cask Strength paired with poached oysters, fermented mushroom juice and fresh cucumber to stewing seasonal fruit in the romantic flavours of The Murray Marsala in an apple, bramble, honey and oats dessert, the menu was expertly crafted at every point.
Keith said: ‘The partnership between Fhior and Tullibardine has been special to say the least. It’s a simple marriage that speaks so much louder than food pairings. The work from Scott and the team at Fhior has been exceptional – their contemporary dining experience and methods in the kitchen were a true reflection of the Tullibardine values, and what came was a menu like none other boasting the incredible flavours and qualities of our expressions.”
‘Tullibardine whisky is produced at a craft distillery and we pride ourselves on experimentation when it comes to creating exceptional whiskies. We really enjoyed working with the restaurant to continue our journey and show that whisky can be enjoyed in many different forms.’
Scott agreed: ‘Whisky is such a diverse spirit that really has no boundaries. Working with Tullibardine has been an opportunity to push flavours that perhaps people wouldn’t traditionally choose. We spent a lot of time designing dishes with a few surprises but also to balance and complement both the delicate and bold flavours from the expressions. We wanted to make sure the whisky was at the heart of each dish and enhanced each flavour on the plate.
‘Fhior’s concept is based on using local, seasonal and quite simply true flavours without pretension and that’s exactly what the menu was. I enjoyed creating simple and clean dishes to showcase this spirit in the best was possible and hopefully those enjoying a dram at home can enjoy the dishes too.’
Fhior and Tullibardine have released four refreshed recipes that can be made in the comfort of your own home to entertain and impress guests that include dishes laced with caviar and a dessert that marries the tartness of a bramble with the mellow delights of a yoghurt ice-cream.
We share the first of these today.