A brunch salad – with a coffee dressing

Brunch salad with coffee dressing
- 1 Egg
- 40g Baby Spinach
- 40g Rocket
- 3 Cherry Tomatoes
- 2 Slices Serrano Ham
- ¼ Red Onion
- ½ Avocado
- Coffee Vinaigrette: 30ml Espresso (Boathouse Blend)
- 88ml Red Wine Vinegar
- 55g Maple Syrup
- 100ml Olive Oil
- Heaped teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- Blend the coffee, vinegar, maple syrup, salt and pepper and then slowly whisk in oil
- For the salad, wash the spinach and rocket, and remove excess water. Half the cherry tomatoes, and slice the onion. Slice the avocado and scatter on leaves.
- Top with Serrano ham. Drizzle with vinaigrette
- Top with Serrano ham. Drizzle with vinaigrette
- Serve with crusty bread and butter (we use sourdough baguette)
A Glencaple shop and café have worked with a Scottish coffee blender and roaster to create their own unique blend – and now they’re using it in a salad!
Denyse Boyle, the manager of The Boathouse in Glencaple since August 2019, together with chef and co-manager Alanna Rogerson, helped create the special blend, currently available in the repository of online coffee company, Blendly.
Called simply The Boathouse Blend, a mix of Brazilian Santos Beans, together with Guatemala Hue Hue beans, it can be purchased by ‘at home’ customers wanting to recreate the coffee shop experience in their own kitchens, or even by other coffee shops, cafes and restaurants keen to tap into a ready to go popular blend.
Denyse spent 15 years working for one of the nation’s favourite coffee brands, fulfilling the roles of both store manager, and brand excellence coach, so she certainly knows her coffee.
Chef Alanna meanwhile, has found that she can utilise the coffee in dishes too, not just in hot drinks.
Denyse said: ‘The most popular parts of our menu are breakfast, and salads. We’re very lucky to enjoy custom early in the day.’
Alanna explained that she had incorporated her Boathouse Blend into a salad dressing: ‘We’re really excited about it. I have taste tested it myself and I think it works really well. I can’t wait to see what my customers think. They already love the coffee which is used in a range of hot drinks, whilst in the summer, we serve cold coffees too.
‘It is something special to have your own bespoke blend for your business,” finished Denyse. “We want to share and promote the provenance and sustainability of the ingredients we use, so the fact we can extend this to our coffee is a real selling point.’
Mark Wilson, Blendly’s managing director said: ‘As a fully digital, one stop shop, using Blendly is the way to build coffee sales as we come out of this pandemic. We wish Denyse and Allana well with the menu and the business in general.’
Find out more at www.theboathouseglencaple.com and www.blendly.co.uk.