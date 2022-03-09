Breakfast waffle sour beer is the latest from Vault City

Scotland’s scientists of sour beer have unveiled their latest creation – a beer that tastes just like breakfast.

The Fruits of the forest triple-stacked breakfast waffle beer is the latest in a long list of experimental beers by Portobello’s Vault City.

Although it’s full of fruit, co-founder Steven Smith-Hay, has urged beer aficionados to avoid drinking five-a-day.

Steven, who was working as an IT consultant when he began brewing beers in his Murrayfield kitchen in 2018, said: ‘The beer is 10.3% alcohol, so one is probably enough!

‘Breakfast is my favourite meal of the day, and sour beer is my favourite drink, so it was only a matter of time before I’d combine the two tastes – although I probably won’t be drinking it in the morning.

‘I’ve picked some of my favourite fruits to make a beer that’s stacked with flavour – it’s delicious and has a really creamy mouthfeel. This fresh fruit medley sings in perfect harmony through every sip of this delicately sour beer. It feels like a smoothie but tastes like waffles.

‘As I always say, “the sweet is never as sweet without the sour!””

The beer is full of blackberries, rhubarb, strawberries, apples and raspberries which combine against the flavours of maple and vanilla.

Every third Sunday, the fast-growing brewery drops three beers – with Pineapple upside-down cake beer and a Raspberry coconut ripple beer also among the latest batch.

The limited edition beers are set to be snapped-up quickly – its recent Iron Brew beer was so hotly anticipated that almost 10,000 cans sold out on the company’s website in under one hour.

Last month, Vault City received widespread attention when it announced its 15-strong team across its brewery in Portobello, bottle shop and taproom in Haymarket had permanently moved to a four-day work week.

To find out more about Vault City, or to order the Fruits of the forest triple-stacked breakfast waffle beer, or any of its range of heavily fruited, modern sour beers, visit vaultcity.co.uk.