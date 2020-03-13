A blue ling with pearl barley risotto recipe
Blue ling with pearl barley risotto, Glamis sea kale and wild garlic dressing (Serves 4)
- 1 shallot, chopped
- 25g fresh ginger, grated
- ½ a green and ½ a red chilli, chopped
- 200g pearl barley, soaked overnight
- Approx 375ml white wine
- 4x150g blue ling fillets, skin removed
- Paprika for dusting
- 150g almonds, toasted
- Olive oil
- 1 bunch wild garlic, washed and patted dry
- 150g Parmesan cheese, grated
- Salt and pepper
- 1 bunch Glamis sea kale
- A pinch of Mara Seaweed’s dulse
- Warm a splash of olive oil in a pan then add the shallot, ginger and chilli. Allow to sweat but do not brown. Then add the barley (soaked overnight then rinsed in cold water) and sweat, with the lid on, for 2 minutes. Add enough wine to cover the barley then simmer until soft.
- Season the fish with sale and paprike. Heat some oil in a pan (until it’s hot but not smoking) then add the fillets, paprike-side down, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Turn over and cook for a further 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the pan and leave to rest in a warm place.
- Grind the almonds in a food processor, then add a glug of olive oil, the wild garlic, parmesan and some salt and pepper. Process until smooth. Blanche the sea kale, then drain and add a knob of butter. Season with the dulse.
- Spoon some risotto onto a plate, top with fish and sea kale and a drizzle of pesto.
Recipe © Willie Little | https://littlesrestaurant.com/
Blairgowrie fishmonger and chef Willie Little has a passion for fish.
He moved into fish wholesaling, owning the company Ocean Traders, which led to him setting up his award-winning fishmonger, Fish in Crieff.
Selling the wholesale company, Willie was left with the fishmongers, but for a man whose working day starts at 5.30am and ends at 11.30pm, that was never going to be the case for long.
‘One day, with a few drinks in me,’ he laughs, ‘this woman who had a pizza shop that Fishy tales Fishmonger and chef Willie Little’s story of how he came to own his Blairgowrie restaurant is as down-to-earth as the man himself was next door to the pub said, “Do you know any nutter that would like to buy a restaurant?”
‘I had another beer and said, “Yeah, I know someone who’ll buy your restaurant. Phone me in the morning.” So she phoned and I’d forgotten all about it!’ That was 2011, but buy the restaurant he did and Little’s was born.
‘We buy all the fish from markets and off the boats. We don’t buy filleted fish, apart from the odd piece of haddock. When I’m filleting that fish in the morning, that’s how I make up my menu.
(This recipe was originally published in 2016)