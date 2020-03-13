A blue ling with pearl barley risotto recipe

Blairgowrie fishmonger and chef Willie Little has a passion for fish.

He moved into fish wholesaling, owning the company Ocean Traders, which led to him setting up his award-winning fishmonger, Fish in Crieff.

Selling the wholesale company, Willie was left with the fishmongers, but for a man whose working day starts at 5.30am and ends at 11.30pm, that was never going to be the case for long.

‘One day, with a few drinks in me,’ he laughs, ‘this woman who had a pizza shop that Fishy tales Fishmonger and chef Willie Little’s story of how he came to own his Blairgowrie restaurant is as down-to-earth as the man himself was next door to the pub said, “Do you know any nutter that would like to buy a restaurant?”

‘I had another beer and said, “Yeah, I know someone who’ll buy your restaurant. Phone me in the morning.” So she phoned and I’d forgotten all about it!’ That was 2011, but buy the restaurant he did and Little’s was born.

‘We buy all the fish from markets and off the boats. We don’t buy filleted fish, apart from the odd piece of haddock. When I’m filleting that fish in the morning, that’s how I make up my menu.

