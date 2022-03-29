10 minute chestnut salad is great for those in a rush

By Kenny Smith - 29th March 2022

10 minute chestnut salad

Ingredients Instructions
  • 160g savoy cabbage
  • 1 250g pouch of Merchant Gourmet Spiced Grains & Chestnuts with Wild Rice & Cranberries
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 30g pecans, roughly chopped
  • 30g dried cranberries, roughly chopped
  • 10g fresh thyme, leaves removed
  • Finely shred the cabbage and place in a heatproof bowl. Cover with boiling water and blanch for 4-5 minutes or until vibrant green and softened slightly. Drain well and return to the bowl.
  • Meanwhile, heat the grains in the microwave as per the packet instructions. Add to the bowl with the olive oil and a big pinch of salt and pepper. Toss together with the pecans and cranberries, reserving some to serve, then divide between two bowls.
  • Top with fresh thyme leaves and the remaining pecans and cranberries.

Recipe © Merchant Gourmet | https://www.merchant-gourmet.com/

Sometimes, we don’t always have time to prepare a huge meal, so our recipe of the day is so handy for thise in a rush.

Merchant Gourmet – the plant-based pulses and grains brand – has a delicious spread of plant-based tasty recipes.

Today, we present a recipe for a 10 minute chestnut salad.

 

Tagged

Related Posts