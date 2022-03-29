10 minute chestnut salad is great for those in a rush
- 160g savoy cabbage
- 1 250g pouch of Merchant Gourmet Spiced Grains & Chestnuts with Wild Rice & Cranberries
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 30g pecans, roughly chopped
- 30g dried cranberries, roughly chopped
- 10g fresh thyme, leaves removed
- Finely shred the cabbage and place in a heatproof bowl. Cover with boiling water and blanch for 4-5 minutes or until vibrant green and softened slightly. Drain well and return to the bowl.
- Meanwhile, heat the grains in the microwave as per the packet instructions. Add to the bowl with the olive oil and a big pinch of salt and pepper. Toss together with the pecans and cranberries, reserving some to serve, then divide between two bowls.
- Top with fresh thyme leaves and the remaining pecans and cranberries.
Sometimes, we don’t always have time to prepare a huge meal, so our recipe of the day is so handy for thise in a rush.
Merchant Gourmet – the plant-based pulses and grains brand – has a delicious spread of plant-based tasty recipes.
Today, we present a recipe for a 10 minute chestnut salad.
