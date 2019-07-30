Quirky cocktail pop-up set to open this weekend

A quirky new pop-up cocktail bar and street food sensation will open this weekend.

Created by the team behind Custom Lane in Leith, in collaboration with Beetle Juice Cocktail Bar, LANE will showcase some of the best street food in Edinburgh with food trucks and vendors taking up residency every weekend from Friday August 2.

LANE will be home to a series of popular street food concepts kicking off with The Tenement Pizzeria, who take up residency for the inaugural weekend’s launch. The Edinburgh based pop-up Pizzeria will be serving the very best Italian pizza with a choice of fresh toppings and a selection of authentic antipasti to gathered revellers at trendy new hang-out, LANE.

Beetle Juice Cocktail bar are set to ‘take the party to the people’ of Leith as LANE introduces the converted 1970’s VW Cocktail van throughout August and September weekends. The uber cool VW Cocktail van, who locates to LANE following a highly successful season at TRNSMT and REWIND festivals, will be serving up mouthwatering cocktails from Mojitos to Margarita’s and Summer anthems will help create a festival style atmosphere set on a banks of the Water of Leith at Custom Lane.

Sameer Dhumale from Beetle Juice Scotland said: ‘Beetle Juice and the Lane are a magic mix and with a summer long collaboration with GRAS lined up, guests have a lot to look forward to! The Lane will be decked out with sail roofs to match the shore vibes, fire pits, great food and drink options, and of course some music to tie it all together.’

Custom Lane is a collaborative centre for design and making. Opened in 2017, it comprises of a café, shop, gallery, event space and workshop – fully accessible to the public. Internationally renowned fashion designer Kestin Hare and popular Edinburgh coffee house, Williams & Johnson are also residence. The building developed by GRAS arctitects is also home to a workspace where they provide newly renovated space dedicated to design and creative development.

Gunnar Groves- Raines from GRAS said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Beetle Juice and partners to Custom Lane for a celebration of community, food and drink. LANE will be a very natural extension to our cultural programme, embodying the same spirit of exploration and creativity and adding an exciting new element to life on the shore.’

LANE will be open on Fridays from 4-10pm, Saturdays noon-8pm, and Sunday noon-6pm throughout August and September at Custom Lane, 1 Customs Wharf, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6AL.

Visit https://customlane.co/event/lane for further details