Perthshire castle hosts digital farmers’ market

MEGGINCH Castle in Perthshire will host its first digital farmers’ market next week.

Customers will be able to place their orders for local produce from Friday and then collect them from the castle’s courtyard on Thursday 24 September.

Buyers will be given half-hour slots to collect their goods to help maintain physical distancing.

Catherine Drummond-Herdman, who is hosting the market, said: “We wanted to set up the market to give local people access to local food, boost the local economy and reduce food miles.

“As well as eating locally-grown produce, customers will get the chance to meet the growers and producers when they collect their shop, re-establishing that lost connection between what we eat and where and how it is grown.

“The demand for local produce is certainly there; over 170 people have already signed up ahead of the launch and we have 13 producers raring to go.

“We’ll have everything from fruit, veg and dairy produce to locally-made wine and chocolate on offer.”

Read more food stories on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.