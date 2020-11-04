Perth curry maker expands team of chefs

DEMAND for restauranteur Praveen Kumar’s frozen curries has soared during the pandemic.

The Perthshire-based entrepreneur launched Praveen Kumar Authentic Indian Cuisine in April 2019 and has expanded his workforce to 18 people to cope with the demand.

His curries are being delivered throughout the UK and two of his dishes – kodi koora and butter chicken – each won a Great Taste award.

Kumar, who owns an Indian cook school and Tabla restaurant in Perth, said: “As 56% of our sales are from repeat business, we are currently trailing a subscriptions service, which allows customers to receive their box of curries from us as regularly as they choose, either monthly or bimonthly.

“In many ways, the pandemic has presented opportunities which otherwise we would not have considered.

“For instance, we are also we are trialling a corporate offer, given the fact that offices are not yet open for staff to return – for virtual staff meetings, we can arrange for mailboxes of curries to be sent to all staff members at their home address before the meeting takes place.

“One of our chefs is available to join the zoom meeting to give a 45-minute explanation of the curries within the box.”

