Once Upon a Time is the new menu at Six by Nico

In many fairy tales, food plays a magical role and brings everyday wonder to the table.

Once Upon a Time, Six by Nico’s latest feasting anthology, is a spellbinding addition to the restaurant environment soaked in nostalgia and fantasy, combining fairytale stories with visionary food.

Inspired by some of our most-loved fairy tales, Once Upon a Time will showcase a culinary wonderland that takes guests on a journey through the huggable bear from Peru’s adventures in London, across the dark and mysterious forest that surrounds the Beast’s Castle and into the river with the Ugly Duckling as he matures into a majestic Swan – the most beautiful bird of all.

Who we become as adults is largely influenced by the stories we were told and our favourite fairy tales may be one of the most important cultural influences from our childhood. Great stories will suspend our disbelief, provide an escape from reality, and transport us to fantastical worlds.

From hay baked potato mousseline that would see Oliver asking for more to cured and torched sea trout that would tickle Doc Spencer with happiness, the enchanting Once Upon a Time menu will be run from Monday January 31 – Sunday March 13 at Six by Nico locations in Glasgow, Glasgow Southside and Edinburgh.

The magical six course menu includes Oliver Twist – Please Sir Can I Have Some More – Confit Potato, Hay Baked Potato Mousseline, Preserved wild Garlic & Pickled Onion; Paddington Bear Marmalade – Sourdough bruschetta, Ox Cheek Ragout, Mushroom XO marmalade & Truffle; Matilda – Hey Dip Face, Have A Carrot! – Whole Baked Tandoori Carrot, Carrot Remoulade, Carrot top Pesto, Saffron Pickled Carrot, Citrus Goats Curd; Danny, Champion of the World, Let’s Go Trout Poaching – Cured & Torched Loch Etive Sea Trout, Smoked Bone Veloute & Dill dressing, Artichoke & Sea Herbs, Bergamot Gel, Salted cucumber; The Ugly Duckling, The Most Beautiful – Duck, Leg Boulangere with Pickled Walnut, Salsify, Toasted Cereal, Pear & Fig.

A perfect, joyful and lucious ending to the food story will leave guests happy ever after with a truly delicious dessert inspired by Beauty and the Beast, The Last Rose Petal – Mascarpone Creme, Rose, Hibiscus & Rhubarb. As well as vegetarian alternatives, the ‘Once Upon a Time’ menu offers a Mary Poppins – Spoonful of Sugar Aperitif and Fantastic Mr Fox – Farmer Bunce’s Liver & Doughnuts as a side snack.

Chef Nico Simeone said: ‘Our Once Upon A Time theme is a gastronomic journey through the enchanting realm of fairytales and folklore. It’s also a new chapter for Six by Nico restaurants as we introduce a new wave of engaging themes that provide our customers with unique food and drink experiences.’

Diners can book a table now for Once Upon A Time at Six by Nico restaurants. Open from midday, Monday through Sunday in Glasgow Finnieston and Edinburgh City Centre and Thursday – Sunday Glasgow Southside, each six-course menu will be available from noon to night.

The menu is priced at £32 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £27 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as snack sides available from £5.

To make a reservation and to book now, visit www.sixbynico.co.uk