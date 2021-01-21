No more plastic rings for Tennent’s lager

SCOTLAND’S other, other national drink is switching from plastic rings to cardboard to hold its cans together.

Tennent’s unveiled plans back in 2019 to make the switch from plastic to card.

Work is now underway to install the necessary machines at its Wellpark brewery in Glasgow.

The move will cost the company £7 million.

The Big Red T said it will remove 150 tonnes of plastic packaging by next year, including more than 100 million rings around its cans.

Martin Doogan, group engineering manager at C&C, which owns Tennent’s, said: “As part of our commitments around plastics, we continue to be the only brewer who is a member of the UK Plastics Pact, which guides our initiatives and sets stringent additional targets on plastic packaging, waste and recyclates.”

