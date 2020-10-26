Nico launches Home-X website

CHEF Nico Simeone has teamed up with his marketing chief, Michael Sim, to create Home-X, a website through which customers can order food and drink.

Simeone’s own Six By Nico home delivery service is among the brands that have signed-up to use the site.

Others include Stem wine club, chateaubriand provider Chateau-X, The Cheese Club, and vegan brand 24 Carrot.

Simeone said: “When we were forced to close the Six by Nico restaurants across the UK, we gave fans of the brand a chance to make our signature tasting menu at home and the feedback was phenomenal.

“We packed and distributed more than 100,000 meals across sites in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, London, and Belfast, but we felt there was so much scope to service the rest of the UK, and to give our customers even more dining options at-home.

“The Home-X experiences give customers the opportunity to dine-in or stay at home while still enjoying the same top-quality culinary experience, but now with even more choice.”

