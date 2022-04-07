New seasonal dining menu at seafood restaurant

One of Edinburgh and the Lothian’s leading seafood restaurants has launched a new seasonal dining concept to offer diners a fresh choice of limited-edition specials, changing monthly from May 2022.

Andrea Bertazzolo, head chef at East Coast Restaurant on North High Street in Musselburgh, has created the new-line up of dishes to complement the firm favourites on the main menu, including some the best Scottish seafood, fresh pasta, gnocchi and risotto.

In May, Andrea’s new special dishes on the menu at East Coast will include a mixed grill featuring the best Scottish langoustines, scallops and salmon.

Andrea, 36, from Edinburgh, has been a key ingredient for the success of East Coast since the restaurant opened its doors in 2018. In 2021, Andrea led the kitchen team to win East Lothian’s ‘Best Seafood Restaurant’ of the year and runner-up as best seafood establishment in Scotland in the Scottish Enterprise awards. Last year, East Coast also made it to the finals of Food Awards Scotland in the ‘Best Seafood Establishment – Scotland’ category.

Originally from Biella in the northern Italian region of Piedmont, Andrea has over 20 years’ experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry, including a number of roles in Italy, as well as Edinburgh’s five-star Prestonfield Hotel, Valvona and Crolla, as well as Harvey Nichols.

Andrea takes his cooking inspiration from the lakes, mountains and sea around the north of Italy, as well as his mother’s traditional, home-cooked food that he remembers from his childhood.

Food from Andrea’s home region of Piedmont is heavily influenced by classic French and Swiss cuisine. The slow cooking movement is also a big part of the food culture in this part of Italy, which has led Andrea to develop his passion for fresh, local, seasonal produce with big, bold, rich flavours.

In his role as head chef at East Coast, Andrea leads a kitchen of team of seven for lunch and dinner service from Wednesday to Sunday.

Andrea said: ‘I was really keen to simplify our main menu, retain our firm favourites, but run a series of specials alongside it, which are more in season and supply dependent. We plan to change these specials every month throughout the year to keep offering our customers something fresh and exciting.

‘I’m really proud to be at one of Edinburgh and East Lothian’s most popular family-run restaurants. Since joining East Coast from the very start in 2018, the restaurant has gone from strength to strength, quickly establishing its reputation for quality food and warm hospitality. I’m keen to build on that reputation with the launch of this new seasonal dining concept to mark the start of spring.’

Located just two minutes’ walk from Musselburgh beach on the outskirts of Edinburgh, East Coast is owned and operated by Carlo and Katia Crolla. The Crolla family has been serving the local community for nearly 50 years. Styles may change, but great flavours, family heritage and warm, friendly service remain as important to Katia and Carlo today as they did 48 years ago.

East Coast Restaurant owner, Carlo Crolla, said: ‘We’re so proud to have Andrea as head chef at East Coast. He has over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, including leading chef roles in both Italy and Edinburgh.

‘Andrea’s food heritage and cooking style is a perfect fit for East Coast, where we showcase the best local and seasonal produce we can source, with big, bold flavours. It’s the perfect fusion of traditional Italian cooking with contemporary Scottish hospitality and style’

For more information on and East Coast Fish & Chips and East Coast Restaurant, visit: https://eastcoastrestaurant.co.uk