New restaurant concept looks to be a cut above

From the team behind Six by Nico, its founders announced the launch of new steak restaurant for Glasgow.

The Simeone Group, founders of the revolutionary Six by Nico, HOME-X and most recently Beat 6 restaurant in Dennistoun, is looking to shake up the Scottish dining scene once again with the launch of Chateau-X, which will open to the public at 10 Claremont Street in Finnieston on 8 December.

Chateau-X will solely serve exceptional Chateaubriand with a focus on quality, flair and affordability, all of which have become synonymous with the restaurant group.

The menu offering will be simple. Chateaubriand, prepared to perfection by the Chateau-X team of chefs, priced at £30 for two.

The launch menu will consist of a 500g Chateaubriand and a choice of six sides. Sides will updated seasonally and the menu will kick off with Beef Dripping Rooster Chips, Barbecue Hispi Cabbage with Black Garlic and Aged Ewes Cheese, Mac & Cheese Croquettes with Chipotle Emulsion, Roasted Sprouted Broccoli, Buttermilk and Tarragon dressing, Bone Marrow & Oxtail with parsley crust and a Classic Caesar Salad with Aged parmesan. Diners will be tempted first with warm sourdough bread from Soja Bakery, whipped butter and gordal olives. Soft serve ice cream will also be available to tempt those with a sweet tooth.

Nico Simeone, founder of Six By Nico, said: ‘From the time we started talking about launching the Chateau-X restaurant idea, we knew everything had to revolve around the perfectly executed Chateaubriand. We’ve taken this much-loved restaurant classic and improved it with seasonally inspired sides and attention to every detail that will set us apart from the competition.’

Andrew Temple, Six by Nico’s Head of Creative, who oversaw the Chateau-X menu design, added: ‘Our objective has always been to provide incredible value for money to our community through our food and drink experiences. We were so excited and passionate about disrupting the market when we debuted the Six by Nico tasting menu to Glasgow, and we are equally as excited and passionate about bringing a new concept that will focus on this wonderful cut of beef, Chateaubriand.

‘Chateau-X will source all of its produce from locally sourced farms and suppliers to ensure quality and seasonality with every bite. John Gilmour Butchers, based in Tranent and Cairnhill Farm in Girvan, will both source the beef in Scotland, while Peter Borgan of Urban Grocer will work with Andy and his team to select seasonal vegetables for the restaurant’s ever evolving sides menu.’

Although the restaurant is something completely new for Glasgow, it’s not the first time diners in both Scotland and indeed across the UK will have tried out this concept. In 2020, during the pandemic, when Nico and his team launched their innovative HOME-X home delivery concept, they quickly discovered that their Chateau-X at home box was proving to be one of it’s best selling to date.

Foodies couldn’t get enough of the steak and sides box with over 10,000 boxes ordered to date, and have been enjoyed by celebrities including Comedian Jack Whitehall, reality TV star Ferne McCann and TV presenter Jenni Falconer.

Nico added: ‘As a business we are really tuned into what our customers want and we invest a lot of time into researching and refining our menus. Over the past 12 months it became very clear that our Chateau-X boxes were a huge hit with many of our customers commenting that the quality and simplicity of the ingredients allowed them to create a restaurant standard meal at home.

‘The success of the Chateau-X brand so far has all been driven digitally but now it’s time to bring the brand to life with our first restaurant in our home city of Glasgow. We are confident the launch will capture the hearts and taste buds of meat loving Scots and I hope our accessible price point ensures this dining experience is accessible to many.’

Chateau-X will be in the heart of the thriving Finnieston food scene, and the restaurant will be split over two levels offering 60 covers and will open for lunch and dinner as well as breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant will have an informal and relaxed atmosphere with walk-in diners and bookings both welcomed. The decor is simple and chic with paired back and minimal furniture combined with calming earthy shades adorning the walls with exposed brick and wooden panelling adding texture.

Bookings will open to the public on 23 November and meat lovers can register their details HERE.

Chateau-X will be located at 10 Claremont Street. Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7HA.