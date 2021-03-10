New pop-up cheese shop to open in Glasgow’s west end

A new cheese shop ‘pop-up’ will open in the heart of Glasgow’s West End this month.

The Cheese Club Shop, led by the team behind Six by Nico, will take up a temporary residence at 358 Byres Road in the former Fopp Music Store – a venue recently acquired by the Glasgow based restaurant group.

The entry level of the venue is currently undergoing a makeover and will open to the public at the end of March.

Stephen Sweet, an award-winning cheesemonger, joins the team and will lead the pop-up store’s day-to-day operations as well as curating The Cheese Club shops products and online distribution services with HOME-X.

Stephen said: ‘The goal of The Cheese Club shop is to provide customers with great tasting cheese while also showcasing the incredible work, pride, and effort that goes into making these beautiful artisan and farmhouse cheeses.’

As well as the cheese selections, The Cheese Club shop pop up will offer a delicious range of chutneys, crackers, olives, cured meats and a deli counter serving both hot and cold snacks. The store will also offer a varied and delicious takeaway menu with loaded toasted sandwiches and hearty brunch items.

Chef Nico Simeone from Simeone Group said: ‘Plans to develop and grow Six by Nico, in both physical and virtual markets, will be announced later this year. We’ve always had big ambitions to grow our portfolio and open new restaurant brands throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland.

‘Our journey started in Glasgow’s West End, and the community we first served is vital to our organisation’s development plans. We hope our customers are as excited as we are about The Cheese Club shop pop-up opening this month and our restaurant plans for the location on Byres Road later this year.’

Customers will be able to visit the The Cheese Club Shop pop-up from the end of March at 358 Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8AP

Open weekly Wednesday – Sundays from 10am – 6pm. Follow The Cheese Club on Instagram for further updates.