Celebrations for Sir Walter Scott’s 250th anniversary

A major international celebration of the 250th anniversary of the life and works of Sir Walter Scott is being launched this weekend.

Taking place on Saturday 20 March, World Storytelling Day, there will be a spectacular light show.

The night sky at Smailholm Tower, in the Scottish Borders, will be lit up by the world premiere of a brand-new short film of the Young Scott, created by video artist, Andy McGregor.

The launch event is being funded by EventScotland and organised by Abbotsford, home of Sir Walter Scott, on behalf of the global Walter Scott 250 Partnership.

Key organisations involved in the Walter Scott 250 Partnership include Abbotsford, Scott’s home in the Borders and leading organisation in the international Walter Scott 250 Partnership; VisitScotland, leading partner in the global promotion of the celebrations; Historic Environment Scotland, owners of Smailholm Tower; EventScotland, funder of the Smailholm launch event.