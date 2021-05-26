Michelin-starred Catalan chef to launch Rioja in Glasgow

Famed Catalan chef Miguel Angel Major is to launch a new look Rioja in Finnieston.

The Spanish Michelin-starred chef, who recently moved to Glasgow, will spearhead the new look restaurant concept at Rioja with a blend of fine cuisine and casual dining.

The avant-garde restaurant at 1116 Argyle St, Finnieston in Glasgow’s West End will offer the best of traditional Spanish tapas staples, alongside Chef Miguel’s modern creations. All plates will be prepared with fresh Scottish and Iberian produce and presented with panache and flair.

The chef, who previously worked at the world-famous El Bulli, received his first Michelin star in 2017 at Sucede in Valencia, with the goal of reviving history through fusion and haute cuisine. Rioja marks his first UK appointment in his culinary career.

Chef Miguel said: ‘Scotland, its people, its produce, and its history have always piqued my interest. The menu at Rioja will link the high quality of Scottish products to the history of Spanish cuisine.

;Our food will constantly evolve and have no borders – a one-of-a-kind celebration of produce, with flavours that showcase innovative techniques while maintaining respect. I simply can’t wait to get started.’

With a reimagined dining concept, the newly expanded 60-seat restaurant will keep its focus on tapas dining, but its sense of fun and mischief will remain. Instead of a recipe kitchen, Chef Miguel will showcase a gastronomic vision that is ever-expanding and knows no borders. The menu will constantly evolve and Miguel and his team will use innovative techniques in respect of the produce sourced.

The new Rioja restaurant, which will be spread across two floors, is set to open in June. The design and interiors are inspired by the unrivalled beauty of Spain’s picturesque coastline, using calming tones such as baby blue, peach, and pastels.

Toni Carbajosa, co-owner at C&C Restaurant Group (owners of Rioja Finnieston) said: ‘Miguel is a master of his craft, and we are excited to re-open this Summer with a world class chef at the helm. Rioja has always been able to provide a concept that showcases the most authentic Spanish dishes made with both Iberian and Scottish ingredients, and with the appointment Miguel, we believe that we can challenge the preconceived ideas of fine dining and offer a lively casual dining tapas restaurant and re-establish Rioja as one of Glasgow most innovative food and drink destinations.’

Rioja Finnieston is located at 1116 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TD.

Visit www.riojafinnieston.co.uk for further information and to sign up for first access to bookings.