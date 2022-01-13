MasterChef winner ready to serve up a special Burns Night

A special Burns Supper is taking place in St Andrews later this month.

Executive chef and MasterChef: The Professionals winner, Derek Johnstone, will be teaming up with Richard Turner, chef and co-founder of London butcher Turner & George for a very special Burns Night Supper at 18, St Andrews on Tuesday, January 25.

The rooftop restaurant – which is located at Rusacks St Andrews, a property part of the new Marine and Lawn Hotels and Resorts collection – has unrivalled panoramic views over the famous Old Course Golf Links and West Sands Beach.

Richard Turner was the group executive chef at the renowned high end steak Hawksmoor restaurants until 2019 before moving into a consultancy role and opening his own London butchery, Turner and George.

In 2018, Richard launched the famous Meatopia, a live fire barbecue festival, with top chefs cooking delicious dishes and tickets selling out fast each year. He is the author of two bestselling cookbooks and regularly appears on BBC One Saturday Kitchen and Channel 4 Sunday Brunch.

A celebration of Robert Burns’ birthday with poetry and songs from his collection of works, the Supper will include a bagpiper and poetry performances of the Address Tae The Haggis.

Priced at £95 per person, Richard Turner, Derek Johnstone and team will be serving a four-course menu with local distillery, Kingsbarns Distillery providing a curated single malt whisky pairing for each course and tutored tasting by expert, Kirsten Webb.

The menu is:

Cock-a-leekie: Roast chicken consommé, leeks, barley & wild rice, paired with Kingsbarns Dream to Dram; Address tae the haggis: Haggis, neeps & tatties, paired with Kingsbarns Balcombe; Charcoal grilled steak, Bone marrow skirlie by guest chef Richard Turner, paired with Kingsbarns Bell Rock; Cranachan: Oatmeal Breton, raspberry, whisky ice cream, paired with Kingsbarns Reserve 2021; Tea, coffee & whisky truffle.

Rusacks St Andrews opened in September after a major extension and refurbishment under the Marine & Lawn brand. Alongside 18, it also includes two other new dining concepts: The Bridge, a casual all-day dining option which echoes 18’s commitment to showcasing the best of Scottish produce; and One Under Bar, an intimate cellar bar serving the very best pub favourites, beers, whiskies and cocktails.

Derek Johnstone said: ‘I’m delighted to have the legendary Richard Turner visiting Rusacks for a menu collaboration this Burns night and can’t wait for him to experience and share the amazing range of world class ingredients we have access to here in Fife.

‘We both share a passion for cooking great quality, locally sourced meat over the open fire for depth of flavour and Richard’s main course with bone marrow skirlie will be extraordinary.’

18, The Bridge and One Under Bar at Rusacks St Andrews have been developed and operated by White Rabbit Projects, whose hospitality portfolio includes Lina Stores, Kricket and Island Poké.

To find out more visit www.18standrews.co.uk.

More information on One Under and The Bridge can be found on the website, https://marineandlawn.com/rusacksstandrews/