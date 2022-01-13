Burns Supper to support Doddie Weir’s foundation

More than 350 guests expected to attendLondon’s biggest Burns Night, in support of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation .

On Tuesday, January 25, global event giants hastaworld and My Name’5 Doddie Foundation will present a tribute to Scotland’s Bard with a delicious combination of Scottish food and social good.

The inaugural event is expected to be the largest Burns event held in London, and while it will honour the legendary Scottish poet’s life and work, it will also raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) research.

The food can be the true star of a Burns supper, and the guests at The Brewery will enjoy five-course dinner accompanied by bagpipes, as well as a lineup of well-known celebrities from the worlds of sport and television who will entertain with poems and song, as well as the traditional Address to the Haggis.

Sky Sports TV presenter Hayley McQueen will host the black tie (or kilted, in this instance!) event that will also feature entertainment by the Red Hot Chill Pipers with a host of Scottish stars in attendance to make Burns Night 2022 at The Brewery one to remember.

Rob Fee, director at hastaworld, said:’hasta are absolutely delighted to support Doddie and the fantastic work the Foundation is doing to raise awareness of MND. Bringing the My Name’5 Doddie Burns Supper to the heart of London is going to be a great way to reach so many with messages about the Foundation, it’s incredible work and to raise vital funds to support the growth of the Foundation for years to come.’

Launched in 2017, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation was set up by Doddie Weir OBE – one of rugby’s most recognisable personalities – after the famous Scot revealed he was suffering from Motor Neurone Disease. From the outset, Doddie has been driven to help fellow sufferers and seek ways to further research into this, as yet, incurable disease.

Jill Douglas MBE, CEO at the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation added: ‘Partnerships like the one with hasta help us deliver our long term strategy – supporting people living with motor neuron disease and investing in targeted research and we’re extremely grateful and excited for this long-term partnership with the hasta team as we know this support can be life-changing to many.’

Tickets for the hasta Burns Night at The Brewery, 52 Chiswell Street, London, EC1Y 4SD, are available now HERE.

To learn more about My Name’5 Doddie Foundation visit www.myname5doddie.co.uk