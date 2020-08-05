Mac & Wild launches British Game Alliance grouse cook kit

SCOTTISH restaurant chain Mac & Wild has teamed up with the British Game Alliance (BGA) to launch grouse cooking kits, which will go on sale on 12 August.

Each cooking kit will include a brace of grouse from Sutherland-based butcher Ardgay Game, which is run by the family of Mac & Wild co-founder Andy Waugh.

The kit guides cooks through the process of preparing a traditional roasted grouse for two, served on toasted brioche loaf, “dirty” chicken jus, charred red pepper and spring onion.

Each kit includes a step-by-step recipe card so budding chefs can recreate the dish at home.

Kits will go on sale through the Mac & Wild section of the Restaurant Kits UK website, priced £39 each.

Waugh said: “The reason I started Mac & Wild was to get more people eating game meat and consider what they put in their mouth.

“Grouse, when cooked well, is one of the most delicious meats around.

“It’s a truly wild bird, grown in nature by nature – what a glorious way to eat.”

Liam Stokes, chief executive of the BGA, an organisation set up to promote game meats, added: “This season will be about bringing restaurant-quality game dishes into people’s homes.

“We hope people are able to get out and support their local restaurants, but if they can’t, or if they just fancy a night in, the BGA is working to make game more accessible to people cooking at home.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Ardgay Game and Mac and Wild to deliver grouse, that loftiest game bird, straight into kitchens across the country.

“We think Andy’s wonderful recipe will open people’s eyes to the possibilities of cooking this wonderful bird at home. ”