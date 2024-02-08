Lunar New Year celebrations at Johnnie Walker Princes Street

Johnnie Walker Princes Street is celebrating Chinese New Year this February with extra special experiences, including a Mandarin edition of its signature whisky experience, as well as a chance for visitors to try their luck and win some prizes.

To celebrate The Year of The Dragon, one of the luckiest signs of the zodiac, those who book any of the experiences available at the Edinburgh venue on either 9th or 11th February will be gifted a red envelope, each containing a surprise inside.

Honouring the ancient Chinese tradition of red envelope gifting, and paying heed to The Year of The Dragon which symbolises luck, success and nobleness, no visitors to the experience during these days of celebration will leave empty handed, with each guest walking away with one of 13 prizes; from various tasting experiences and culinary whisky pairings, to a bottle of the limited release, Johnnie Walker Blue x James Jean Lunar New Year Edition, which has been created in partnership with Taiwanese-American visual artist.

For the first time ever, Johnnie Walker Princes Street will also be hosting its signature Journey of Flavour Tour in Mandarin with help from one of its lead guides, Xian. Available to book on 9th and 11th February at 3.30pm, these sessions will be guided in Mandarin, taking guests through an immersive sensory experience, exploring the history of Johnnie Walker and the boundless flavour opportunities and options that whisky offers.

Also available as part of the celebrations is the Lunar New Year Retail Tasting, a special guided tasting of some of Johnnie Walker’s finest whiskies, hosted in the retail area of the iconic Edinburgh venue (9th February, 6.30pm). Book in for a guided tasting of John Walker & Sons King George V, a dram of the Special Release 2023 of Glenkinchie 27 Year Old, as well as a Black Label highball on arrival.

To book your Johnnie Walker experience, and for more information, visit www.johnniewalkerprincesstreet.com