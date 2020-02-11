Love is in the air at The Ivy on the Square

It has long been known that the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach, and these words of wisdom could not apply more to The Ivy on the Square’s latest offerings.

With the arrival of a special installation, sweet treats and cocktails, you and your loved one can indulge in some epicurean delights this Valentine’s Day. We were fortunate enough to get a sneak preview, and it was everything we had hoped for.

Walking through the restaurant’s entrance, it was hard to know where to look first. In true Ivy style, the doors have been transformed into a celebration of pinks and reds, every inch adorned with floral ‘Love Promises’, inspired by the Ponts des Arts bridge in Paris.

Featuring spectacular roses galore, the installation includes an area where guests are encouraged to place their very own ‘Love Promise’ padlock, gifted to diners who indulge in the restaurant’s Valentine’s Day dessert at the end of their meal – and who wouldn’t want a taste of their ‘Roses are Red, berries are too’ dessert?

The white chocolate cheesecake is piled high with fresh raspberries and strawberries (£16.95) – a surefire way of impressing your other half. Created to share, it will be available from 13-16 February.

And the love in the air doesn’t end there as two romantic cocktails are also on offer, including a Rose Fizz (£11.50) which is made using Lanique Spirit of Rose and Ivy Collection Champagne, and a Rose Petal Martini (£9.75) containing Lanique Spirit of Rose, Plymouth Gin, Lychee juice and dashes of Peychauds Bitters.

Bubbles with a dash of sweetness thrown in kicked off the evening in style. The Rose Petal Martini, meanwhile, was a floral treat with just a hint of the bitters left on your palate. Though I am someone who generally doesn’t partake in many sweet drinks, this was a perfectly balanced cocktail that I would order time and again.

If you fancy a bar bite or two to go along with your tipples, we tried the Zucchini Fritti which came with an incredibly moreish lemon, chilli and mint yoghurt – a staple on The Ivy’s menu. The Truffle Arancini was a delightful addition that we agreed we’d happily devour every evening – the crisp, fluffy bites of joy disappeared in a flash.

