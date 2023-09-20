Lombard Collection takes centre stage at whisky auction

Some of the world’s finest whiskies, part of the Lombard Collection, are set to be auctioned off.

Part 1 of the Lombard Whisky Collection will feature more than 200 whiskies from world renowned distilleries including, Springbank, Bunnahabhain, Brora, Glenury, and Glen Keith.

The rare lot will be auctioned on 4 October at McTear’s in Glasgow.

Notable highlights from the auction include a pair of 1969 vintage Springbanks, aged for over forty years, which could fetch up to £2,000 per bottle.

A 1982 vintage from the original Brora distillery in Sutherland, and a 1973 Glenury Royal will also be auctioned.

‘This is a remarkable collection from one of the most prestigious names in independent bottling,’ said McTear’s whisky specialist, Ewan Thomson.

‘Lombard has spent decades curating an enviable portfolio of some of the world’s finest whiskies, and we anticipate significant interest from potential bidders worldwide.

‘It is a rare occurrence to see any examples of the 1969 Springbank 44 and 45 year old expressions come to auction, let alone have 20 of each in a single sale.

‘This is an extraordinary opportunity for whisky enthusiasts and collectors to acquire a truly magnificent dram.’

The Lombard-Chibnall family’s connection to the world of beverages can be traced back to 1762 when the family owned a wine merchants and a cooperage business.

The current company, Lombard Scotch Whisky, dates its history to its founding by Margaret Lombard-Chibnall in the 1960s.

Initially, the company served as a bulk supplier of blending stock to the burgeoning whisky industry.

But, through astute investments in exceptional whiskies and casks, Lombard soon transitioned into an independent bottler.

‘As a company, we are always looking to evolve and develop, and we felt the time was right to offer a number of our most treasured whiskies – many of which have been stored out of sight for decades – to the market,’ said Lombard director, Richard Lombard-Chibnall.

‘We look forward to Part 1 of The Lombard Whisky Collection, which I am sure will be a hugely popular event for all lovers of fine whisky.’

