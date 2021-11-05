Lockdown success story to open second eaterie

An eating lockdown success story is to open a second bar and kitchen in Edinburgh.

Following a successful opening on George Street earlier this year, Butta Burger is launching a second bar and kitchen at 8 Lister Square in the heart of the Quartermile.

Set to open on tDecember 1 following extensive renovations, the new venue will replicate the original menus that have earned a sweep of positive reviews for the brand.

Everything on offer, from the butter-basted beef with homemade truffle sauce to the fried chicken with homemade gravy mayo to the vegan chilli cheese with homemade smoked jalapeño relish, is unique. The aim is to elevate the classics.

In true Butta Burger style, emphasis on innovation extends to the bar menu where bespoke cocktails and a selection of homemade milkshakes are available, all of which can be made ‘boozy’ with the addition of an alcoholic shot.

Owner Graham Atkinson said: ‘Our aim has always been ambitious. Though we started as a humble ghost kitchen we always believed that the product and brand would develop into something larger. We’d like to see Butta Burger expand across the UK.’

Butta Burger Quartermile will open from midday seven days a week with an additional brunch menu featuring waffles, muffins and French toast available on Saturdays and

Sundays.

Reservations and home delivery orders can be made online at www.buttaburger.co.uk.