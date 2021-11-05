More big name guests for the Cultural Coven podcast

A Scottish podcast with a host of stellar guests is returning for a second series.

After the success of the first season which saw guests such as Sam Heughan, Ian Rankin, Elaine C Smith, Liz Lochhead and more chatting to actress Nicola Roy about Scottish arts and culture, The Cultural Coven podcast is returning for series two.

The fortnightly series will kick off with a scintillating interview with superstar Alan Cumming on 10 November, followed by episodes starring Maureen Beattie (24 November), Grant Stott (8 December), Karen Dunbar (22 December), Sanjeev Kohli (5 January), Jackie Kay (19 January) and Len Pennie (2 February), before the season finishes with an extra special guest.

The Cultural Coven is a fortnightly podcast series that explores the lives of some of Scotland’s leading arts and cultural figures through conversation (and a bit of banter) with podcast host, actress Nicola Roy.

It delves into the creative and life journeys of guests from backgrounds in music, theatre, TV and literature. With conversations covering life journeys, politics, arts and culture in Scotland, and fun green-room gossip and creative challenges along the way, the podcast connects the public with the artists, most of whom Nicola Roy has either worked with as an actress or has crossed paths with in the industry.

This season is produced by Li Kennedy, with music by kind permission of Cameron Barnes of The Red Hot Chilli Pipers. It is presented in association with the Stephen Dunn Theatre Fund and the Lyceum Theatre, and is based on an idea by Stephen Dunn and Nicola Roy. ​ With strong ties to the Lyceum herself, many of Nicola’s guests will all have an association with Scotland’s leading producing theatre.

As the podcast grew out of the pandemic, it aims to keep artists and the public connected. From hard-hitting subjects to custom creative challenges, the podcast is an accessible celebration of arts and culture in Scotland and a window into the lives of the fascinating folk who feature on it.

Episodes will be released every two weeks and will again be freely available on all major podcast platforms.

Season one is currently available in its entirety on Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google, and Spotify. Listeners can subscribe now to be notified when new episodes are released fortnightly beginning with Alan Cumming’s episode on 10 November, where Nicola and Alan discuss topics such as safety on film sets, bullying in the industry, and Alan’s friendship with Monica Lewinsky.

Nicola said: ‘I am delighted to build on the lovely success of the first series and give listeners more top chat from fascinating folk for series two. It’s fantastic to celebrate our rich cultural landscape and our much-loved Arts and Cultural figures, many whom amplify Scotland’s creativity across the world, at a time when Scotland is questioning her identity.

‘I have been very lucky to work and cross-paths with the type of people my 12 year old-self daydreamed about meeting. People with brilliant stories, humour and insight. Who wouldn’t want to know more about them? This project was born out of lockdown with the aim of keeping the public and artists connected. I love bringing people together, and this podcast is another way of doing that.’

David Greig, artistic director of Lyceum Theatre, said: ‘Cultural Coven is a chance to celebrate and hear another, backstage, side of the people who make Scottish Culture. Nicola’s a warm, funny interviewer who brings out the best in her guests. The conversations are recorded in The Lyceum and I’m really proud that Nicola’s producing this work in association with us. Her wide ranging conversations make a piquant, illuminating pairing with the work we do on stage.’

Alan Cumming said: ‘I had a lovely, lovely chat with Nicola, and I’ve never wanted to be a witch before but I really enjoyed being a part of The Cultural Coven.’

Maureen Beattie agreed: ‘We laughed a lot when we were recording my contribution to The Cultural Coven, but Nicola isn’t afraid to ask the deeper, more serious questions as well. She’s a brilliant interviewer – we could have gone on for hours!’

Karen Dunbar added: ‘The Cultural Coven was really enjoyable to record. Nicola’s chat, insights and questions helped take the interview in a refreshing direction. Give it a listen (or I’ll come round to your house and put a bat up your nightdress).’

For more information, visit lyceum.org.uk/about-the-lyceum/artists/the-cultural-coven