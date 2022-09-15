Little Chartroom welcomes guest chefs

THE Little Chartroom restaurant in Leith is welcoming a string of guest chefs to its kitchen.

Roberta Hall-McCarron will be joined at her pass on 2 October by Tom Booton, head chef of The Grill at The Dorchester Hotel in London.

Booton is the youngest head chef in The Dorchester’s history.

The other chefs who will be cooking in the restaurant between now and April are: Selin Kiazim from Oklava; Lisa Goodwin Allen of Northcote; Luke French from Jöro; Tony Parkin of House at Cliff House Hotel; Tom Barnes from L’Enclume; Sally Abé of The Pem; and Shaun Searley from Quality Chop House.

Both Hall-McCarron and Kiazim starred in BBC Two’s Great British Menu television series, with Hall-McCarron reaching the final last year, and Kiazim winning the dessert course round in the 2017 competition.

Hall-McCarron opened The Little Chartroom with her husband, Shaun McCarron, in 2018 and moved the restaurant to larger premises on Bonnington Road last year.

They opened their second restaurant, Eleanore, in the vacated site at Albert Place on Leith Walk.

