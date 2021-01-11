Lidl launches Equi’s vegan strawberry ice cream

ICE cream maker Equi’s has swapped its milk for coconut oil to create its vegan “Strictly Strawberry” flavour.

The tubs are going on sale at supermarket chain Lidl’s 103 branches throughout Scotland.

Glasgow-based convenience store operator One O One is also stocking the flavour, along with more than 50 independent shops.

Chris Law, from Equi’s, said: “Consumers are more health-conscious than ever before and the success of our plant-based vegan ice cream reflects new lifestyle buying behaviours.

“Sales have been booming for our low calorie and dairy-free flavours, and it was our best year for these ranges.”

