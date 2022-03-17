King of Feasts heading for Scotland’s west coast

Scotland’s street food heroes, King of Feasts are popping up at The Gate for a St Paddy’s Day kitchen takeover this weekend.

Chef Rob Casson is leaving his Auld Reekie home for a residency in Glasgow from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 March, and hungry diners should act fast if they want a bite of the action. They’ve created a one-off menu to tempt your tastebuds that promises ‘burger and sandwiches that will improve your life!’.

Recently placed as one of the Top 10 sandwich makers on the planet their exclusive menu packs a mighty punch. There’s ridiculously delicious dishes such as Colcannon Croquettes with Fried Sausage, a signature Spice Burger with lashings of Curry Sauce and their sell-out King’s Style McMuffins.

If you have a sweet tooth be sure to leave room for their battered Cream Egg with Caramel Ice Cream.

As well as the food, the talented Gate bartenders will be serving up Chambord Frozè, Slane Whisky Highballs and Paddy Day cocktails on special for the whole weekend.

This the first kitchen residency for The Gate since 2020 and the team are excited to bring events back to their bar.

King of Feasts is renowned for their mixture of modern and classical cooking, with flavours from Japan, the Middle East and the Deep South – with the typical filthy King of Feasts twist.

King’s of Feast Rob Casson, said: ”We promise you our dishes are worth the visit. Get booked in before we sell out at The Gate for our first East End pop-up!’

Alasdair Shaw, manager of The Gate said: ‘We’re marking our return to our kitchen residencies with a hell of a takeover. This one has been in the making for a while and we can’t wait to have King of Feasts in The Gate bringing their legendary dishes for our guests.’

Located directly across from The Barrowland Ballroom, The Gate is an East End Neighbourhood bar dedicated to showcasing the best of Scottish hospitality and toasties, run by Andy Gemmell.

The St Paddy’s Day pop-up takes place at The Gate from non until 10pm. Drinks specials only on the Saturday 19. Tables are very limited and will sell out, for reservations, head to www.thegateglasgow.com book a table. There will also be a limited number of walk ins available during the pop-up.