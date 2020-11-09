Kids told to play with their food

TATTIE supplier Scotty Brand is launching a mash potato art competition – and has created some spud-tacular examples.

Scottish sculptor Natasha Phoenix has sculptured Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon from mashed potato.

Her nine-year-old twin girls, Hope and Talia Phoenix-Hill, also created tattie versions of Minnie the Minx from the Beano and a little cat.

“I usually sculpt my work in clay or metal, so it was great fun to get creative with mashed potato,” said Phoenix.

“It was great to get the kids involved too and they loved it.

“Anything that brings families together like this and helps put smiles on people’s faces during these tough times is very welcome.

“I hope other families have as much fun as we did and enter the competition.”

Budding mash artists are being encouraged to share their creations across social media using the hashtag #Scottymashart, with the best creation receiving a £50 voucher for art supplies.

There is also an online competition to win £200 worth of art supplies up for grabs at www.scottybrand.com/mash-art.

The closing date for entries is 30 November.

