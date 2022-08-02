Jam today as Fingal picks Perthshire Preserves

FINGAL, the luxury floating hotel in Leith, is getting ready for “National Afternoon Tea Week” after picking Perthshire Preserves to supply a special jam.

Iain Mackenzie and Kate Thornhill will provide a new strawberry jam for the promotion – which runs on 8-15 August – and hope to become a permanent feature on the ship’s afternoon tea menu.

Mackenzie said: “My merchant navy career spanned [more than] 20 years, so I’ve spent much of my life at sea and still love seeing ships sailing to far off destinations.

“One of my lasting memories of life on the ocean waves is serving afternoon tea to around 1,800 people on the Queen Elizabeth 2, a retired British ocean liner, which was also converted into a floating hotel.

“It now seems especially fitting to be teaming up with Fingal, which brings back so many special seafaring memories for me.”

Callander-based Perthshire Preserves was founded in 2010 and also makes chutneys and marmalades.

Launched in 1962, Fingal served as a Northern Lighthouse Board tender, and was bought by the team behind The Royal Yacht Britannia in 2014, before being converted into a floating hotel.

