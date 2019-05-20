In the running for a food tourism award

Rufflets Hotel have been selected as a finalist in the 2019 CIS Excellence Awards.

Shortlisted specifically for the Food Tourism Award, sponsored by Seafood Scotland, the award aims to celebrate the value of the food tourism sector in line with the Food Tourism Scotland action plan.

Launched in 2004 to recognise, reward and celebrate the exceptionally high degrees of creativity, innovation and excellence in the Scottish hospitality, catering and tourism sectors, the awards have established themselves as one of the most prestigious accolades within the hotel industry.

General manager Stephen Owen said: ‘We are delighted to have been shortlisted for this award and even more proud of the fact that we have been working with local producers and suppliers for decades and that our kitchen garden now provides much of our fresh produce for Seasons Restaurant.’

Winners will be announced at an awards dinner in Glasgow on 30 May.