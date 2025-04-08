In a Nutshell, Tim Maddams at the Scottish Game Fair: ‘If I wasn’t a chef I’d be a gardener, I love growing stuff’

Tim Maddams, formerly Head Chef at the River Cottage Canteen, grew up in Wiltshire. He cooked in professional kitchens with Fergus Henderson, Alistair Little, Marco Pierre White and Mark Hix before moving to Moray in 2020 where he continues teaching, cooking and consulting on ethical, sustainable local food.

Tim will be attending this year’s Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust Scottish Game Fair, which takes place from 4-6 July at Scone Palace in Perthshire.

Describe your style of cuisine in ten words:

Seasonal, rational, simple, tasty, approachable, realistic, friendly, enjoyable, thoughtful, different.

Best and/or most memorable meal you’ve ever eaten:

Mackerel, raw, on the boat.

Worst/weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten:

Fermented pilot whale.

Worst thing you’ve ever cooked:

Gooseberry cake – it went badly, it’s a long story…

What’s the dish that you’re most proud of having cooked:

Serving pigeon at the World Food Programme dinner in London a few years ago was certainly a high point!

Favourite ingredient:

Depends on the season, at the moment I’m loving radishes and cime di rappa.

Your favourite Scottish chef:

Ollie Wilson at Tulchan – though he’s not actually Scottish – he has been here a long while now, if were being strictly strict I’d say I’ve always been a fan of Nick Nairn.

Who taught you to cook or ignited your passion for food as a youngster:

My Mum, Monica.

Most important lesson a young chef can learn:

You are more important than you think you are, but work isn’t everything.

Culinary mentor – the most important person in your development as a professional chef:

There’s a bit of a list; Adam Clark, Tony Arbarno, Fergus Henderson…

Best thing about the industry:

The people.

Worst thing about the industry:

Food service industry suppliers.

What do you eat when you’re at home:

Mostly leftovers.

Celebrity guest or your perfect dinner party – who would you most like to cook for:

My friends, it’s always the best getting together with good mates and having a feast.

Tell me a something about you that virtually no-one knows:

I have size 10 feet.

What’s your favourite wine?

Montrachet for white, probably a good claret for a red – perhaps a chaval blanc.

Your spirit of choice?

That has to be a whisky right? I’m a huge fan of the Glen Rothes.

Do you play music in the kitchen and, if so, what’s your go-to track or artist:

I do, half of my kitchen at home is taken up with records and a big hi fi. Here’s some great new Scottish artists I’m listening to at the moment: Lewis McLaughiln, Beth Malcom, Rosie Sullivan.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be:

I’d probably be a gardener – I love growing stuff.

