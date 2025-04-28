In a Nutshell, ‘I’d love to cook for Mark Wahlberg I hear he enjoys his food’

Andrew Spence has been influenced by some exceptional chefs in his career from stages at Michelin Star restaurants to influences from travelling. Andrew is always finding new ideas and inspiration, now being back in Scotland he is making a small difference in the culinary scene with modern dishes taken from classic flavours.

Andrew will be attending this year’s Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust Scottish Game Fair, which takes place from 4-6 July at Scone Palace in Perthshire.

What’s the closest thing you have to a signature dish:

I have an amazing Scottish sweet cured sea trout, that’s rolled in burnt onion ash, with caperberries, pickled cucumber and a chive and beurre blanc sauce, with caviar.

Describe your style of cuisine in ten words:

Classic, modern, full of flavour, with roots of honest flavours from world experiences, tasty, nostalgic and unforgettable.

Best and/or most memorable meal you’ve ever eaten:

Would probably be the Tannenhof hotel in Austria, St Anton. It was classic with an element of modern flawlessness, and the service was impeccable. The chef at the time even had his own game birds out the back of the restaurant even though in was in the alps. Amazing!

Worst/weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten:

Probably a Scorpion in Thailand.

Worst thing you’ve ever cooked:

Tripe…if someone can show me better, I am all ears.

Favourite ingredient:

Don’t really have a favourite ingredient it all really depends what I am cooking, however I do enjoy a nice white truffle, I very rarely get to use it.

Your go-to recipe book:

White, Marco Peirre White.

What other country’s cuisine really excites and intrigues you?

Austria, spend years cooking in Austria and still really appreciate the simple flavours.

Most you’ve ever paid for a meal:

Probably at Raffles in Austria was around £500 including drinks.

Your favourite Scottish chef:

Hard to say, probably Mark Donald at The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant, good guy, great food.

Favourite chef outside Scotland:

Tom Kerridge, went down to stage in his kitchen, it was great!

Who taught you to cook or ignited your passion for food as a youngster:

Alan Gibb at Gleneagles, who sadly passed away. He was so professional and calm and kind.

Most important lesson a young chef can learn:

Listen! So many young cooks think they know better, slow down and listen.

Best thing about the industry:

The education of working with amazing ingredients and putting smiles of peoples faces.

Worst thing about the industry:

Probably not enough privately owned businesses, too many corporate companies taking over sadly it’s because of the government, and its hard with raising costs of everything.

What’s the biggest sin a chef can commit:

I would say overcooking and being careless with beautiful fresh ingredients.

What do you eat when you’re at home:

People won’t believe me, however I cook a lot of what I would cook at work at home. I would say it is less refined, however still cook ‘en croutes, steaks, game, shellfish’

Celebrity guest or your perfect dinner party – who would you most like to cook for:

Probably someone who just really enjoys food, maybe Mark Wahlberg I hear he enjoys his food.

Tell me a something about you that virtually no-one knows:

I can play more than 10 musical instruments.

What’s your favourite wine?

Gavi de gavi 2022.

Your spirit of choice?

Jägermeister.

Do you play music in the kitchen and, if so, what’s your go-to track or artist:

Depends on the kitchen but yes it would have to be Dub FX.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be:

I would like to say a bodybuilder or a rockstar…I think that’s why I am a chef.

