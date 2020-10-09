How to enjoy Scotland’s restaurants – at home

SCOTLAND’S restaurants are switching back to deliveries, takeaways and other at-home options in the face of the latest coronavirus restrictions.

Chef Paul Wedgwood, who runs his eponymous restaurant in Edinburgh, said: “I was gearing up for further restrictions to be announced, however a full closure has taken me by surprise.

“We will still be operating our takeaway service that we launched in mid-March.

“We are in a lucky position as we do have quite a few loyal customers who have supported us the whole way through.”

Wedgwood’s home deliveries cover Edinburgh, East Lothian and West Lothian.

Take Nico home

Other Edinburgh eateries are also pressing ahead with their plans.

Chef Nico Simeone has today reintroduced his “Home by Nico” cooking kits, which customers can order and then collect from his Six by Nico restaurant on Hanover Street.

Fred Berkmiller at L’Escargot Bleu restaurant in Edinburgh is extending his takeaway menu from Monday.

Stuart Ralston’s Aizle launches a home delivery and collection service tomorrow, while his Noto outlet on Thistle Street will offer click and collect.

From tonight, The Little Chartroom will offer an at-home meal delivery service, while Harajuku Kitchen will continue to offer its delivery and collection service.

Roast on its way

In Glasgow, The Loveable Rogue is delivering Sunday roasts.

“The Rogue at Home” offer extends to three miles around its restaurant on Great Western Road.

Head chef Joe Lazzerini said: “Our Sunday roasts are sacred and, while our customers can’t enjoy our mighty Sunday lunch right now in the restaurant, they can now order our roast delivery.

“Rogue at Home is one wholesome feast that’s worth the delivery wait and our team are treating home-stayers to a huge selection of comfort food classics alongside their fully-loaded beef roasts.”

The restaurant is also offering a salt-baked celeriac alternative for vegetarians and three flavours of sharing pies – chicken and mushroom, ox cheek, or vegetarian.

Real food outdoors

Away from the Central Belt, The Real Food Café at Tyndrum will serve serve food inside during the day and then switch to a “click and collect takeaway service” from its car park from 6pm to 9pm each day.

It’s installed an outdoor handwashing station for customers and non-contact bins for rubbish.

“All click and collect orders will be delivered to customers’ car boots and, for those on foot, orders will be placed on the outside tables for collection,” it added.

The cafe is well-known for its home baking and fish and chips.

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.