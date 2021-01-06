Historic farm gets new lease of life

A TECHNOLOGY entrepreneur has unveiled plans to turn a historic farm in East Lothian into a museum.

George Mackintosh bought Papple Steading in 2017 before adding the farmhouse and adjoining Papple and Papana Woods.

Papple Steading was part of the Whittingehame Estate – owned by Arthur Balfour, who served as prime minister between 1902 and 1905 – and was used as one of the agricultural improvement movement’s “model farms” during the mid-19th century.

Mackintosh said: “Scotland’s agricultural built heritage is being lost and, as the son of a farmer, it’s always been a subject close to my heart.

“In fact, the ruins of my father’s first farm, Seafield of Raigmore, now sit at one corner of the Inverness retail park.

“I have a passion for conservation and restoration, and a vision to explain our agricultural heritage.”

His plans for Papple also include a business and community centre.

