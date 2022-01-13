Has your wild game hero been shortlisted?

Scottish game heroes need your help in the bid to win national titles.

Following more than 250 businesses being nominated, the Eat Game Awards’ shortlist has been published ahead of a public vote to reveal this year’s wild game heroes.

In its fourth year, the Eat Game Awards seek to celebrate and reward those who are championing wild game, and going the extra mile to promote and utilise the produce.

Categories that can be voted on by the public include: best restaurant, best chef, best butcher, best small retailer, best large retailer, best educator, best added value product and best media storm.

Voting on the Eat Game website is now open until February 21, with the winners being announced at an awards ceremony in March.

Scots nominees are:

Restaurant /pub: Caddy Mann Jedburgh, and Ballingtaggart Farm Grandtully Perthshire

Chef: Iain Gourlay at Cringletie House Scottish Borders, and Ross Horrocks at the Caddy Mann

Small retailers: Balliefurth Farm Shop Grantown on Spey, and Burnside Farm Kelso

Innovation or added value: Castle Game, and Hammond Charcuterie

Best educator: Scotland’s Regional Moorland Groups

Annette Woolcock, BASC’s head of wild food, said: ‘The number of businesses nominated this year has been encouragingly large. This has resulted in a particularly tough shortlisting process. Congratulations to all the nominated businesses and good luck to everyone shortlisted.

‘As ever, a big thank-you to all the sponsors who this year have each provided a £1000 bonus to the winner of each category.’