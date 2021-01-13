Haggis maker hosts Burns ‘cyber supper’

STUCK for someone to recite the “Address Tae A Haggis” this Burns Night? Then haggis maker McIntosh of Strathmore has come up with the solution.

The company has filmed actor Max Raskin delivering the address.

All diners need to do is scan the “augmented reality” (AR) link on its haggis, neeps, and tatties ready meals using the Zappar app and they can watch Raskin in their own homes.

Managing director Julie Nisbet said: “Burns is a very special occasion for everyone at McIntosh, and we’re very proud of our haggis, neeps, and tatties ready meals.

“We recognised, however, that the missing component in 2021 would be friends, family and all the fun of an actual Burns supper.

“Thanks to a brilliant performance from Max and some very clever technology, we are delighted to launch our AR version for both new and loyal shoppers across Scotland.

“We hope it raises the spirits of the thousands of people around the country who’ll be missing out on their usual Burns celebrations this year.”

Raskin, who’s starred in the BBC’s Armchair Detectives and adverts for VisitScotland, added: “‘When I was young, my family owned the Inn on the Green in Glasgow, which was famed for its Burns night events, and from there my love of celebrating Burns has only grown.

“An AR shoot is a first for me so I’m excited to see myself on pack, though I think my mum is even more excited.

“The address had to be done in one take, so we ended up doing 50 just to make sure we had the perfect version, but it was great fun.

“I don’t think I could ever get bored of reciting Burns.”

