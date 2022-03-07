Going crazy for Edinburgh’s MATTO Pizza

SF’s Chief Sub-Editor Rosie Morton scopes out MATTO Pizza in Morningside, the brand’s first dedicated restaurant that serves truffle, pea and pumpkin-based pizzas…

I confess, I’m a bit of a languages geek. At least, I strive to be…

While Hugo and García Márquez may have once lined my bookshelves, my Italian vocabulary leaves much to be desired. And so it is that I am delighted to add a new word to my (woefully limited) repertoire: ‘matto’.

Put simply, it means ‘crazy’, and it’s a word that plays a crucial part in the philosophy of Edinburgh’s MATTO Pizza. Putting a unique twist on Neapolitan classics, MATTO’s eclectic menu has already become a firm favourite among the city’s residents with its truffle cream, pumpkin and pea purée bases.

Intrigued? I certainly was.

Having successfully launched their first branch on Cadzow Place in Abbeyhill in September 2020, MATTO have now opened their first ‘dedicated restaurant’ in the capital’s Morningside neighbourhood. Delighted to scope out their new 42-seat pizzeria on a cold February evening, the welcoming sight of wood-fired ovens warmed the cockles, while bold prints and brightly coloured interiors were a perfect antidote to the somewhat dreich state of affairs outside.

So, what’s on the menu? Could you be tempted by truffle cream-based pizza with smoked cheese, mushroom and rocket?

How about pumpkin purée-based pizza with mozzarella, nduja, Gorgonzola, pumpkin seeds and fresh basil?

Incapable of looking beyond a sweet and savoury combination, MATTO’s pea purée-based pizza with mozzarella, Gorgonzola, smoked speck, figs, rocket and balsamic glaze was an irresistible temptation for me, while my plus one opted for a rather more straight-forward (but equally delicious) tomato base with mozzarella, basil, olive oil and aubergine.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. Could this be yet another joint that overloads its pizzas with ingredients and ruins an Italian classic with American-style gloop? Certo che no.

If, like me, the mere thought of crusts stuffed with processed cheese and artificial flavours makes your stomach churn, you can rest assured. Using only fresh ingredients including San Marzano tomatoes, slow-rise 00 flour dough, and fior di latte mozzarella, MATTO pride themselves in using quality Italian and local ingredients. (I’d go as far as saying this earthy fig/pea/Gorgonzola combination was something of a revelation. I’ll also unashamedly admit that I now have MATTO’s phone number on speed dial).

As if one gargantuan pizza wasn’t enough, we added sides of rosemary focaccia and arancini parmigiana (a marvellous deep-fried creation with rice, tomato sauce, garlic, aubergine and fior di latte mozzarella) which – quite simply – must be the food of the gods.

Co-owner Nel from MATTO Pizza, commented:

‘We are really excited to be opening a restaurant in Morningside. When we launched MATTO, our vision was to create authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas that were a little different but with absolutely no compromise on the quality of the ingredients. It has been a labour of love from day one and to expand so quickly, we feel incredibly lucky. It would not have been possible without the support of our loyal customers.

‘We hope to welcome old and new customers to the new restaurant, so we can showcase MATTO’S creativity and hospitality.’

370-372 Morningside Road, Edinburgh, EH10 5HS.

Instagram: @matto.pizza | Facebook: @mattopizzaedinburgh