Glasgow café joins Netflix star for video

THE owner of a café in Glasgow is starring in a video series on Facebook alongside one of the presenters of Netflix’s Queer Eye programme.

Giovanna Eusebi, who runs the city’s Eusebi Deli, is one of four entreprenuers featured alongside Tan France in Facebook’s Boost My Business video series.

Eusebi said: “Massive thanks to Tan France and Facebook for Business for their inspiration and creative insight in helping our business navigate these challenging times.

“Boost My Business is a show that highlights businesses like ours and guides us on our way to achieving our goals.

“We had the best time working with them and are so grateful to Tan for sharing his experience as a fellow small business owner.”

She added: “At our heart, Eusebis is a café and restaurant but, in recent times, we’ve had to focus on building our online presence and adapting our offering to comply with covid restrictions.

“Facebook for Business and Tan’s help could not have come at a better time as we build our online ‘Eusebi at Home’ offering and launch our Christmas gifting range.”

