Gin Bothy boss launches Hipflask Spirits label

THE entrepreneur behind Angus-based Gin Bothy has today launched a second brand.

Kim Cameron, who founded her business in 2015, has unveiled a sloe bramble liqueur and a golden spiced rum as the first two products from Hipflask Spirits.

Cameron plans to add a blended whisky next year.

“Hipflask Spirits launches today, but it’s been in the pipeline for years,” she explained.

“The challenges of 2020 gave me a little bit of space for new projects that had been on the back burner but now had time to flourish.”

Gin Bothy won the best Scottish artisan drink prize at the Scottish Rural Awards.

