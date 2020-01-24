Get ready for a Burns bagel with a difference – Irn Bru!

To celebrate Burns Day, Bross Bagels have created a special bagel – with Irn Bru!

They have teamed up with Fetlor Youth Club and Scran Academy on a joint partnership project to create a Burns themed bagel which will feature as their special within Bross’s Leith shop only on Saturday, 25 January, for one day only.

Owner of Bross Bagels, Larah Bross went to the youth group to learn about the programme and cooking together but the winner will have their special on the menu in Leith for Burns Day.

The winner, chosen by Larah, is the Irn Bru Burns Day special and is complete with Irn Bru glazed pulled chicken, rocket, pickled slaw and mayo, priced at £6.50.

They are delighted to announce that all proceeds from the sale of this winning bagel will be going to Fetlor Youth Group to help support the amazing programmes available for its members.

As well as the Burns competition winner, Bross Bagels will also be running their famous Rabbi Burns special all weekend in all Bross Bagel locations in Edinburgh. The Rabbi Burns is filled with – haggis, neep and tattie latke, whiskey maple mayo, caramelised onion and cheddar, priced at £6.50.

For more details visit www.brossbagels.co.uk