Game body hunts for under-21 chef

THE British Game Alliance (BGA) has launched a lockdown cooking competition for the under 21s.

The “Game Chef Hunt” runs until 10 February, with budding cooks encouraged to post a photograph of their entry on social networks Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Entrants are being asked to tag @Britishgamealliance, @DylanPressendye, and @RachelCarrieHunting in their posts, along with posting details of their chosen game, which can be furred or feathered.

Entries can also be emailed to info@Britishgamealliance.co.uk

The BGA said: “The top three entries will be contacted for more details of the dish and how it is prepared and presented.

“The winner will be decided by the three judges: Liam Stokes, chief executive of the BGA; Michael Robinson, the renowned chef and owner of The Woodsman and The Elder restaurants, and joint owner of the Michelin-starred Harwood Arms restaurant; and Rachel Carrie, a keen country sportswoman, author, and passionate advocate of game.”

The winner will be announced on social media on 13 February.

