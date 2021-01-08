Game body hunts for under-21 chef

By Peter Ranscombe - 8th January 2021

THE British Game Alliance (BGA) has launched a lockdown cooking competition for the under 21s.

The “Game Chef Hunt” runs until 10 February, with budding cooks encouraged to post a photograph of their entry on social networks Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Entrants are being asked to tag @Britishgamealliance, @DylanPressendye, and @RachelCarrieHunting in their posts, along with posting details of their chosen game, which can be furred or feathered.

Entries can also be emailed to info@Britishgamealliance.co.uk

The BGA said: “The top three entries will be contacted for more details of the dish and how it is prepared and presented.

“The winner will be decided by the three judges: Liam Stokes, chief executive of the BGA; Michael Robinson, the renowned chef and owner of The Woodsman and The Elder restaurants, and joint owner of the Michelin-starred Harwood Arms restaurant; and Rachel Carrie, a keen country sportswoman, author, and passionate advocate of game.”

The winner will be announced on social media on 13 February.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food pages.

Tagged

Related Posts