Futtle makes beer with organic Scottish hops

FIFE brewery Futtle is launching a beer tomorrow that was made using organic Scottish hops.

The hops were grown in the kitchen garden at the Rufflets Hotel in St Andrews.

Head gardner Logie Cassells harvested the hops on 21 September and they were used to brew a beer that day.

Lucy Hine, brewer and co-founder of Futtle, which was founded in 2018, said: “Although customary across hop-growing counties like Kent and Norfolk, the tradition of using fresh local hops on the same day that they are harvested is certainly not something we’re used to seeing in Scotland.

“And we believe this is the first time where the hops have been grown organically and brewed into a fully organic beer.

“We were delighted to collaborate with the whole Rufflets’ team and look forward to making this an annual Fife tradition, to rival the English hop counties celebrations, putting Scottish hops on the map.”

Marco Truffelli, managing director at Rufflets, added: “We are what we eat and drink, and what we eat and drink comes from our lands.

“We at Rufflets passionately believe it is our responsibility to play a part in sustainable agriculture: our partnership with Futtle gives us the opportunity to celebrate our micro farming efforts.

“The next crop is already growing in Rufflets’ kitchen garden and we plan for this collaboration to continue and to expand year on year.

“Four-thousand cans have been produced this year and they will be available to enjoy in the beautiful surroundings of Rufflets from next week.”

