Free food for the first 100 customers at Glasgow eaterie

While we may not have the Mediterranean weather, Glasgow’s newest grab-and-go restaurant, Gyros, is heating up Byres Road.

Spearheaded by the team behind the ever popular Halloumi, Gyros has taken over the former Martha’s Deli at 223 Byres Road. With space for 14 covers and a delivery and takeaway service Gyros is open seven days a week Sunday – Thursday noon – 11pm and until midnight Friday and Saturday.

To celebrate the official opening, Gyros is offering a free meal to the first 100 customers through the doors on Wednesday, April 13, with options for both meat lovers and vegetarians. Doors will open at noon, with a queue starting at 11.30am, and it will be first come, first served for a free bite!

Gone are the days of a dirty kebab after a night out; instead, enjoy a variety of Greek delights from the menu, which includes reimagined Greek street food combining traditional flavours with a modern twist. Gyros transports you to south-east Europe, offering Greece’s boldest flavours all freshly prepared while you wait – ideal for a lunchtime escape from the office!

The vibrant menu includes influences and flavours inspired by the wider Mediterranean as well as an array of traditional Greek dishes including the much loved, you guessed it, the Gyro, be that chicken, pork, lamb, meatball, king prawn or a plant based alternative. There’s something for all food lovers with fresh from the grill Souvlaki, chargrilled lamb Kofta, Falafel, and their famous Skepasti (Greek pizza).

The Halloumi Loaded Fries are a favourite for those who want to share, but the new menu also includes sharing dishes like Keftedes, Feta Tempura, and Donner Loaded Fries, as well as plenty of traditional side dishes like Pittas and Dips for a big hit of taste and flavour, showcasing the vibrant and modern Greek food scene that has emerged over the last decade.

General Manager Andrew Kangulu said: ‘We are thrilled to open Gyros in Glasgow’s West End. Our sister brand, Halloumi has proven to be a huge success, with three locations, and has established a demand for Greek cuisine in Glasgow. Customers at Gyros can expect a casual dining experience full of traditional Greek flavours cooked lovingly while they wait using time-honored methods and long-established recipes.’

Visit www.gyrosglasgow.co.uk to view the full menu